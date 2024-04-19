Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Perth Glory and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming off an 8-0 away thrashing at the hands of Melbourne City last week. Leo Natel and Tolgay Arslan each scored first-half braces to guide their side to a 5-0 lead at halftime. Arslan completed his brace after the break while Jamie Maclaren and Steven Ugarkovic scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

Western United, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Adelaide United. They took a two-goal lead by the 34th minute courtesy of goals from Matthew Grimaldi and James Donachie. Hiroshi Ibusuki halved the deficit from the spot deep into first-half injury time. The 33-year-old turned the game around after the break, scoring and then assisting Nestory Irankunda to put Adelaide 3-2 up. Connor O'Toole drew the game level in injury time.

The stalemate left them in 11th spot with 23 points to their name from 25 games. Perth Glory are bottom on 22 points.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Western United have eight wins to their name, Perth Glory were victorious twice while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Western United claimed a 1-0 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Western United's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Perth Glory are winless in their last eight league games (five losses).

Five of Perth Glory's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Western United have won six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

Perth Glory have been the league's worst side this season and have not won a game across the last two months. This form has left them rock bottom of the standings.

Western United are the only side with an almost similar poor record, with just one point separating the two sides.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Western United

Perth Glory vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

