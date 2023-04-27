Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Perth Glory will welcome Western United to the Perth Rectangular Stadium in their final A-League game of the regular season on Saturday.

With both teams having 29 points apiece, this is a must-win game for both of them. The winner of the match will stand a chance to secure their place in the final series but will need sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix to lose their game against last-placed Macarthur.

The hosts played out an eight-goal thriller against Adelaide United last week, with three goals being scored in injury time. Adam Taggart's second-half brace helped them hold second-placed Adelaide to a 4-4 draw.

Western United suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Melbourne City and dropped to ninth place in the league table. Eighth-placed Newcastle Jets also have 29 points but have a goal difference of -13 and will need to record a win by a margin of six goals over Sydney FC to finish sixth.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 10th time in the A-League on Saturday. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with six wins. Perth Glory have two wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

This will be the third meeting between them this season and both teams have recorded 2-1 home wins in the previous two meetings.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the hosts.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 35-32 in 25 games this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer than them (44).

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at Saturday's venue this season, scoring at least two goals in eight of their last nine home games.

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

Perth have an impressive home record this season, suffering just one defeat. They have also seen an uptick in form in recent games and have lost just one of their last six games.

Western United have suffered defeats in two of their last three away games at Saturday's venue. They have failed to score in two of their last five games. With stakes high in this match for both teams, we expect the home advantage to play its part and the hosts should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-1 Western United

Perth Glory vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Perth Glory

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

