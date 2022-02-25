Perth Glory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

Perth Glory and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday.

The home side will go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Macarthur at the same ground. Ulises Davila's eighth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Western United also triumphed with the same scoreline against Sydney FC in front of their own fans. Steven Lustica scored midway through the second half to give the hosts all three points.

Western United FC @wufcofficial Next up... an away trip to Launceston to face Perth. Next up... an away trip to Launceston to face Perth. https://t.co/a437QxINYI

The victory saw the Melbourne outfit retain hold of the top spot with 26 points in the league table where they currently have a one-point advantage. Perth Glory sit in 10th spot and have garnered 11 points from 10 matches.

Perth Glory vs Western United Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Western United have three wins to their name, while Perth Glory were victorious on one occasion, the same number of draws that both sides have played.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Dylan Wenzel-Halls stepped off the bench to help Western United secure a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Perth Glory form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Western United form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Perth Glory vs Western United Team News

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are both unavailable due to injuries. Former England international Daniel Sturridge came off the bench against Macarthur and had to be substituted again after suffering a replapse from his groin injury.

Injuries: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones, Daniel Sturridge

Suspension: None

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC

Great to catch up with the Riverside Olympic FC Juniors at their midweek training session yesterday.

⁦@aleaguemen⁩ #OneGlory Fun in the sun!Great to catch up with the Riverside Olympic FC Juniors at their midweek training session yesterday. Fun in the sun!Great to catch up with the Riverside Olympic FC Juniors at their midweek training session yesterday.⁦@aleaguemen⁩ #OneGlory https://t.co/WBruovBo0O

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is out due to injury. Rhys Bozinovski has returned from injury but manager John Aloisi may not make him a part of the game as a precautionary measure.

Injuries: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: Rhys Bozinovski

Suspension: None

Perth Glory vs Western United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy (GK); Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Joshua Rawlins; Mitchell Oxborrow, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Nicholas Fitzgerald

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young (GK); Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Dylan Pierias, Lachlan Wales, Dylan Wenzel-Halls; Aleksandar Prijovic

Perth Glory vs Western United Prediction

The two sides are among the most compact in the league, so a game with relatively few chances can be expected.

Western United's title charge has been propelled by a watertight defense that gives little away while also being clinical in attack. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Perth Glory 0-1 Western United

