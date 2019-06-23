Copa America 2019: Peru 0-5 Brazil - Hits and Flops

Peru v Brazil: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

Brazil were back at their very best as they crushed Peru to reach the knockout stages of Copa America 2019. An inspired first-half showing saw Brazil thrash Peru by 5-0, which ensured that the Selecao finish at the top spot in their group. Three of their goals came in the first half while they added to their opponent's misery in the second, resulting in a huge win.

Five of Brazil's goals came from five different players which showed their unity and efficiency in front of goal. Their team chemistry was also commendable as they displayed their best performance in the tournament so far.

The host nation dominated their opponents from the very start and went ahead after 12 minutes when Casemiro headed home the opener. Roberto Firmino increased their lead seven minutes later before Everton ended up adding one more before the half-time.

Despite Peru's best efforts, their defense were no match for the cohesive Brazil side. Their rearguard was not organized and they paid for their mistakes. Brazil added two more goals in the second half as Dani Alves and Willian put their names on the scoresheet. They are set to play one of the two third-placed teams, which includes an encounter with Argentina, at the Gremio Arena on Thursday.

On the other hand, Peru will hope that their goal difference will be enough to help them qualify as one of the third-placed teams. They will have to bank on the results of the remaining group stage fixtures to ensure their qualification into the knockout stages. With all of that in mind, here's a look at hits and flops from the match.

#4 Hit: Roberto Firmino

Peru v Brazil: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2019

Brazil striker Roberto Firmino enjoyed a memorable performance against Peru. The Liverpool forward scored a sensational 'no-look' goal to double the lead for the host nation. The Peru keeper made a poor clearance which came off Firmino's back and hit the post before the striker put the ball into the net.

Barring the goal, Firmino showed why he is essential to Brazil's setup. He was a constant threat in the final third and is much better at link-ups than the likes of Gabriel Jesus. Firmino's intelligence and off the ball movements in the final third continuously caused problems for Peru's rearguard.

It is crystal clear that Firmino is a pivotal part of Tite's plans, courtesy his mature and clinical performances.

