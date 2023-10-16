Peru vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

The CONMEBOL qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Peru lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's impressive Argentina side in an important encounter at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Tuesday.

Peru vs Argentina Preview

Peru are currently in ninth place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have struggled on the international stage so far. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chile last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are at the top of the qualification table at the moment and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Albicelestes edged Paraguay to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Peru vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a predictably excellent historical record against Peru and have won 35 out of the 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Peru's seven victories.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

Argentina have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions and have scored 18 goals during this period, last conceding a goal in the World Cup final against France last year.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Peru in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 1997.

Lionel Messi is the most prolific goalscorer in Argentina's history on the international stage and has scored 104 goals in 177 appearances for his country.

Peru vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have come into their own under Lionel Scaloni and will be intent on extending their exceptional unbeaten run. Lionel Messi has managed to recover from his niggle and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Peru can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the Albicelestes in the past. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Peru 0-3 Argentina

Peru vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes