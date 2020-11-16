Peru vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Argentina travel to Lima, Peru where they will face off in round four of the South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional del Peru.

Whether the game will take place is still in doubt as Peru's domestic unrest led to Interim President Manuel Merino resigning - and security concerns remain.

The path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is not easy, but the Albiceleste have made a good start. Argentina are second only to Brazil on the table with seven points. Peru have found the going tough, with just a solitary point from three games leaving them eighth on the table.

Ricardo Gareca took Peru to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but he's going through his worst winless streak as manager (2D, 4L) - with their latest loss away to Chile not helping things.

Arturo Vidal grabbed a brace for the home side, with Peru unable to offer much in the way of opposition as they lost 2-0.

Argentina were unable to make it three wins in a row against Paraguay, with the Albiceleste playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires.

Angel Romero opened the scoring for Paraguay, with Nico Gonzalez equalising for the home side just before half time. Despite Leo Messi playing the full 90 minutes, Argentina struggled to breach the Paraguayan defence further and had to settle for a point.

Advertisement

Peru vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Argentina and Peru have faced off against each other a total of 54 times, with the Albiceleste triumphing in 33 of those games while Peru have managed seven victories.

Peru last defeated Argentina in 1997, a 2-1 win in the Copa America. The pair have played 13 games since, with Argentina winning nine. However, Gareca masterminded two draws - a 2-2 draw at home and then 0-0 away - in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Peru form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Argentina form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Peru vs Argentina Team News

Peru

Goalkeeper Carlos Caceda returns from suspension, but Ricardo Garceca has additional headaches with Renato Tapia and Christofer Gonzales both suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards. Horacio Calcaterra has been called up as an emergency option in midfield, with Sergio Pena also injured.

First-choice keeper Pedro Gallese is a doubt as the results of his MRI scan aren't yet released. That may to result in a start for Jose Carvallo. Gianluca Lapadula may also replace Raul Ruidiaz up front, after the latter looked poor against Chile.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan, Sergio Pena

Advertisement

Doubtful: Pedro Gallese

Suspensions: Renato Tapia, Christofer Gonzales, Carlos Zambrano

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni will be without midfielder Exequiel Palacios after he was injured in the game against Paraguay. However, Nicolas Tagliafico is now fit, with goalscorer Nico Gonzalez expected to vacate the left-back spot.

Emi Martinez may be given a chance ahead of Franco Armani, with Scaloni also likely to make changes in attack. Angel di Maria could join Messi and Lautaro Martinez up front.

Injuries: Exequiel Palacios

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Peru vs Argentina Predicted Lineups

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Carvallo (GK); Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Horacio Calcaterra, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carillo, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez (GK); Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel di Maria

Peru vs Argentina Prediction

Peru's injury troubles and Argentina's good form clearly point to an away win, and there's little argument to be made for any other result. Leo Messi looked quiet against Paraguay, even though he had a goal disallowed.

Advertisement

This will be a close-fought contest, but the Albiceleste should have too much in attack and will prevail over 90 minutes.

Prediction: Peru 1-2 Argentina