Peru vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Peru and Bolivia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2023, when Oscar Villegas’ Bolivia secured a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Peru's dreams of securing a World Cup ticket suffered yet another blow last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against world champions Argentina on November 20.

With that result, La Blanquirroja have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games in the qualifiers and have managed just one win from their 12 matches so far.

With just seven points from a possible 36, Peru are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings, six points behind Thursday’s visitors in the qualifying playoff spot.

Bolivia, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Paraguay after giving up their lead twice in the final 20 minutes.

Before that, Villegas’ men saw their three-game winning streak in the qualifiers come to an end on October 16, when they suffered a 6-0 hammering against Argentina, one month before losing 4-0 at the hands of Ecuador.

Bolivia have picked up 13 points from their 12 qualifying matches so far to sit seventh in the standings, four points behind sixth-placed Paraguay in the final automatic qualifying spot heading into the final two games.

Peru vs Bolivia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Peru boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bolivia have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Peru have failed to win five of their six home games in the World Cup qualifiers, losing twice and claiming three draws since September 2023.

Bolivia have lost all but one of their six away games in the qualifiers, with a 2-1 victory over Chile in September 2024 being the exception.

Peru vs Bolivia Prediction

Bolivia find themselves four points off the automatic qualifying places and must avoid any slip-ups in their final two outings as they look to leapfrog Paraguay. While we expect Villegas’ men to put up a fight, we predict La Blanquirroja will make the most of their home advantage and secure a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Peru 2-1 Bolivia

Peru vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Peru to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Bolivia’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last nine outings)

