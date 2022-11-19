Peru will host Bolivia at the Estadio de la UNSA in Arequipa on Saturday (November 20) in a friendly as both sides close out the calendar year.

Los Incas failed to secure back-to-back qualifications for the World Cup after losing out to Australia on penalties in the intercontinental playoffs in June this year. After the two teams were locked goalless after extra time, the Socceroos prevailed 5-4 in the shootout after Alex Valera missed the decisive kick for Peru.

Juan Reynoso's side have played three friendlies since then, losing one and winning twice, while their upcoming clash will be their last of the year.

Bolivia, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1994 continue following a disappointing qualifying campaign. La Verde finished second from bottom in the CONMEBOL standings with 15 points from 18 games - only Venezuela (10) accumulated fewer points.

Peru vs Bolivia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 54 clashes between the two teams, with Peru winning exactly half of them (27) and lost on 15 occasions.

Peru have lost just one of their last 11 games with Bolivia - a 1-0 loss in October last year in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Bolivia have lost their last five games - four in the World Cup qualifiers and a friendly to Senegal.

Peru have won three of their six friendlies this year, but lost just once - a 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

Bolivia have failed to score in their last three games.

Peru vs Bolivia Prediction

Peru look the better team on paper and are coming off consecutive wins.

#ALaVerdeSiempre #LaVerde ya se encuentra en tierras peruanas para jugar amistosoEl seleccionado boliviano de fútbol ya se encuentra en #Arequipa para disputar su partido el sábado a partir de la 20:30 frente a la selección peruana 🇧🇴#LaVerde ya se encuentra en tierras peruanas para jugar amistoso🇧🇴💪El seleccionado boliviano de fútbol ya se encuentra en #Arequipa para disputar su partido el sábado a partir de la 20:30 frente a la selección peruana⚽️#RenovemosLaIlusión#ALaVerdeSiempre https://t.co/39WNuoPDRz

Bolivia, meanwhile, have been on a downward spiral, losing their last five games and failing to score in their last three. Los Incas smell an opportunity to end their disappointing year on a high and could do so.

Prediction: Peru 1-0 Bolivia

Peru vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peru

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

