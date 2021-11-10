Peru vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Peru will host Bolivia at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Argentina last month. Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored the match-winner for the hosts in the 43rd minute while Yoshimar Yotun missed a second-half penalty for Peru.

Bolivia defeated El Salvador 1-0 in a friendly last week. Rodrigo Ramallo scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute. Prior to that, La Verde secured maximum points with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Paraguay in a qualifying fixture last month.

The victory helped Bolivia close the gap on the top five to three points. They are currently in seventh spot on 12 points while Peru are one point behind them in ninth place.

Peru vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides and Peru have a better record with 26 wins to their name. Bolivia were victorious on 14 occasions while 12 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a first leg clash last month when Ramiro Vaca scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute, just one minute after coming on as a substitute.

Peru form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Bolivia form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Peru vs Bolivia Team News

Peru

Captain Jefferson Farfan and Yoshimar Yotun headline Peru's squad to dispute the qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Bolivia

Henry Vaca has been ruled out of the games against Peru and Uruguay due to injury.

Injury: Henry Vaca

Suspension: None

Peru vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Yoshimar Yotun, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Luis Advincula; Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino; Andre Carrillo, Wilder Cartagena, Jefferson Farfan; Gianluca Lapadula

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe (GK); Marc Enoumba, Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez; Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano Arauz; Víctor Abrego, Algaranaz, Juan Carlos Arce; Marcelo Moreno

Peru vs Bolivia Prediction

Both sides still have an outside shot at making the playoff spot and this could rank highly in the players' minds.

Neither team have impressed in the qualifiers, although Bolivia's run of three consecutive victories sees them come into the game in buoyant mood. However, their poor record on the road means expectations could be tempered.

Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Peru 1-1 Bolivia

Edited by Peter P