Peru vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Peru host Brazil at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Tuesday (September 12) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers.

The hosts narrowly missed out on a World Cup spot last year and will look to avoid a repeat in 2026. Peru opened their qualification campaign against Paraguay on Thursday with a goalless draw, going a man down just before the break. Peru are sixth with one point.

Brazil, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign, thrashing Bolivia 5-1 at the Estadio Olimpico do Para. Three players got on the scoresheet on Friday, including Neymar, whose brace made him Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals. The visitors are atop the qualifying standings with three points.

Peru vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between the two teams. Brazil lead 37-5.

They last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash in 2021, which Brazil won 2-0.

Brazil have won their last four games in the fixture.

Peru are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Selecoo are the highest-scoring side in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, with five goals.

Peru have scored twice in five games across competitions.

Peru vs Brazil Prediction

Peru are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten at home since June 2021.

Brazil, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after losing three of their previous four. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Selecao come out on top.

Prediction: Peru 0-2 Brazil

Peru vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Peru's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)