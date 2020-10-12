Peru vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Peru host Brazil in a FIFA World Cup Qualifer at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Tuesday, in a rematch of the 2019 Copa America final.

The Peruvians, who lost to Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in that final, drew their first game of the qualifiers 2-2 against Paraguay in Asuncion.

E a bola rolou para mais um treino da #SeleçãoBrasileira em São Paulo! Terça-feira estaremos em campo para enfrentar o Peru. A caminhada para a Copa do Mundo continua! ⚽🇧🇷



Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF pic.twitter.com/SmGmPaalbr — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 11, 2020

Brazil began with a commanding 5-0 win over Bolivia at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho added to a brace from Roberto Firmino as the Brazilians cruised to an easy win in their first international game for almost a year.

Peru vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 47 previous encounters between the two sides, Brazil have an overwhelming advantage. They have won 33 games against Peru, having lost only five. The two teams have played nine draws against each other.

The most recent game between the two sides was a friendly in Lima in September last year, which Peru won 1-0. An 85th-minute goal from Luis Abram gave Peru the win over Brazil on that day.

Peru vs Brazil Team News

Advertisement

Alisson Becker and Gabriel Jesus were injured while in training with their respective clubs even before the international break, so they didn't even join the Brazil squad.

A #SeleçãoBrasileira começou as Eliminatórias com tudo! Uma goleada por 5 a 0 como primeiro passo rumo à Copa do Mundo.



A CBF TV te coloca lado a lado com os jogadores, antes, durante e depois da partida. CONFIRA! pic.twitter.com/IKZy4KDyBI — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 11, 2020

David Luiz started in central midfield against Bolivia in their last match, but he might not continue in that position for this game, with Liverpool's Fabinho waiting in the wings.

Injured: Alisson Becker, Gabriel Jesus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru don't really have any injury concerns to deal with in their side, and have one of the MLS's hottest properties leading the line for them. Raul Ruidiaz has been influential in Seattle Sounders' outstanding season so far, and will continue to lead the line for his country against Brazil as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru vs Brazil Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carillo, Christian Cueva, Raul Ruidiaz

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Advertisement

Peru vs Brazil Prediction

Peru have been a side that have occasionally caused Brazil some problems. Ricardo Gareca's side, though, don't have the firepower and the depth to match the Brazilians, and that could be a telling factor on Tuesday night.

Firmino is back in the goals for Brazil, while Neymar and Coutinho have looked in excellent form. It is hard to look beyond an easy Brazil win in this game.

Prediction: Peru 1-3 Brazil