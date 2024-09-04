Peru vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Peru and Colombia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face off at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Friday. Nestor Lorenzo’s men head into the game off the back of a defeat against Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Peru endured a forgettable run in the Copa America as they suffered a group-stage exit after picking up just one point from a possible nine in Group A.

Having kicked off the campaign with a goalless draw against Chile on June 22, Jorge Fossati’s side suffered back-to-back defeats against Canada and Argentina in their subsequent two matches to finish rock-bottom in the group.

This was in keeping with their poor run of results in the World Cup qualifiers, where Peru have failed to win their six matches, losing four and claiming two draws to sit bottom of the standings with just two points.

On the other hand, Colombia’s dreams of securing a second Copa America title came to an end on July 15, when they were beaten 1-0 by Argentina in the final.

Before that, Lorenzo’s men were unbeaten in 28 consecutive matches across all competitions, picking up 22 wins and six draws since March 2022.

Having picked up three wins and three draws in their six matches, Colombia are the only side yet to suffer defeat in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and currently sit third in the table with 12 points.

Peru vs Colombia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Colombia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Peru have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Colombia are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 games against Peru, picking up eight wins and three draws since June 2012.

Peru have failed to win their last 10 competitive matches, losing seven and picking up three draws since a 2-0 victory over Paraguay in March 2022.

Peru vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia will head into the weekend looking to bounce back from their Copa America heartbreak and resume their push for a World Cup ticket on a high.

Lorenzo’s men have lost just two of their last 13 games against Peru and we are tipping them to secure all three points at the Estadio Nacional de Lima.

Prediction: Peru 1-3 Colombia

Peru vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Colombia (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two nations)

