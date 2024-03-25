Peru vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2024

Peru will face the Dominican Republic at the Estadio Monumental on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side have failed to impress in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far but are now looking to build momentum for the Copa America in the summer. They beat Nicaragua 2-0 in their last match with Joao Grimaldo and Cagliari striker Gianluca Lapadula getting on the scoresheet early in the game to hand La Bicolor the win.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and will return to the competition in June. They faced Aruba in a friendly clash at the Estadio Cibao FC last time out, picking up a 2-0 win via second-half strikes from Michael Sambataro and Erick Japa.

Both sides will be looking to close out the international break on a winning note before returning to action in the summer.

Peru vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Peru and the Dominican Republic.

The visitors' last meeting against South American opposition came back in June last year when they faced Chile in a friendly outing at the Estadio Sausalito, which they lost 5-0.

Peru have lost just one of their last five matches against CONCACAF opposition.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The Quisqueyanos have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six outings.

La Bicolor were ranked 33rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 117 places above their midweek opponents.

Peru vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Peru's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They have picked up a win and a draw from their last two games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result when they play this week.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that on Wednesday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see La Blanquirroja come out on top here.

Prediction: Peru 2-0 Dominican Republic

Peru vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peru to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last nine matches)