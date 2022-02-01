Peru vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back with another set of CONMEBOL fixtures this week as Peru take on Ecuador on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up in this game.
Ecuador are in third place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have exceeded expectations over the past year. The away side held Brazil to a commendable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Peru, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The hosts stunned Colombia with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Peru vs Ecuador Head-to-Head
Ecuador have a slight edge over Peru and have won six out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Peru have managed five victories against Ecuador and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.
The previous game between the two teams took place in the Copa America last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.
Peru form guide: W-W-D-W-W
Ecuador form guide: D-D-W-W-W
Peru vs Ecuador Team News
Peru
Miguel Trauco and Luis Advincula have served their suspensions and will be available for selection. Peru have no injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Ecuador
Byron Castillo and Luis Fernando Leon are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alexander Dominguez was sent off against Brazil and is suspended for this match.
Injured: Byron Castillo, Luis Fernando Leon
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Alexander Dominguez
Peru vs Ecuador Predicted XI
Peru Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese; Jhilmar Lora, Luis Abram, Alexander Callens, Marcos Lopez; Yoshimar Yotun; Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Andre Carrillo; Gianluca Lapadula
Ecuador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hernan Galindez; Robert Arboleda, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupiñán; Angelo Preciado, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco; Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo
Peru vs Ecuador Prediction
Ecuador have consistently punched above their weight in FIFA qualifiers this season and could potentially pull off a few more surprises on their way to the World Cup. The Ecuadorians have built a robust squad and are in impressive form at the moment.
Peru can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Ecuador on several occasions in the past. Ecuador have been the better team in recent months, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Peru 1-2 Ecuador