Peru vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Peru and El Salvador lock horns at the Audi Field in Washington DC on Tuesday for an international friendly.

Los Incas missed their flight to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Australia, who held them to a goalless draw in normal time.

Alex Valera missed the decisive kick in the June playoffs as the South American outfit failed to secure back-to-back appearances in the competition.

Former Peruvian international Juan Reynoso was appointed as their new manager in August, but his reign started off with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday.

Hirving Lozano broke Peruvian hearts with a strike in the 85th minute.

El Salvador, meanwhile, finished seventh in the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers after collecting only 10 points from 14 games. Only Honduras accrued fewer (10).

Since then, Los Cuscatlecos are unbeaten in four games, including three in the CONCACAF Nations League.

They started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Grenada, before being held by them in the next match, followed by another draw with the USA.

Peru vs El Salvador Head-To-Head

Peru have won three of their previous five games against El Salvador, losing twice, including a 2-0 loss in their last meeting on March 2019.

Peru Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

El Salvador Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Peru vs El Salvador Team News

Peru

Despite a 1-0 loss to Mexico in their last outing, not many changes are expected in Peru's lineup from Sunday.

Anderson Santamaria was taken off at halftime in that match and Carlos Zambrano could be given a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

El Salvador

Los Cuscatlecos have summoned 30 players for their game against Peru, including five who are uncapped.

Veteran midfielder Darwin Ceren could earn his 90th cap. Joaquin Rivas could lead the line in Nelson Bonilla's absence.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nelson Bonilla

Peru vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Peru (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advincula; Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Pedro Aquino, Andre Carrillo; Raul Ruidiaz.

El Salvador (4-5-1): Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larin, Ronald Rodriguez, Nelson Blanco, Bryan Tamacas; Eric Calvillo, Narciso Orellana, Christian Martinez, Roberto Molina, Jairo Henriquez; Joaquin Rivas.

Peru vs El Salvador Prediction

Peru have a good squad but haven't scored in their last two games and were clearly not playing their best football against Mexico.

El Salvador are the underdogs here but could still manage a draw.

Prediction: Peru 1-1 El Salvador

