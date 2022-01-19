Peru vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Peru wrap up their international friendlies for the month with a game against Jamaica at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Thursday.

Peru played out a 1-1 draw at the venue against Panama on Monday while this is the only friendly game planned for the month for Jamaica.

Both teams will resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns for the final push later this month and this game provides a good opportunity for both managers to get their players in shape.

Peru vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just four times so far with all the games being international friendlies. Jamaica have been winless against the South American side, who have three wins in this fixture while one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in 2017 at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi in an off-season friendly which ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for La Blanquirroja.

Peru form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Peru vs Jamaica Team News

Peru

There are no reported injuries among the 24-man squad announced for the two friendly games for the hosts. Benevento striker Gianluca Lapadula has not been called up for these friendly games as the squad is mostly made up of players based out of Peru and Mexico.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz suffered a slight blow to their preparations for this friendly game as two players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their flight to Peru.

So, the initial squad, made up of 23 men, got reduced to 22 men as Maliek Howell was added to the team at the last moment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Peru vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese; Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Marcos Lopez; Jesús Abdallah Castillo Molina; Yoshimar Yotun, Edison Flores, Josepmir Ballon, Andy Polo; Jefferson Farfan

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dwayne Miller; Kemar Lawrence, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Javain Brown; Je-Vaughn Watson, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Cory Burke, Kaheem Paris, Alex Marshall

Peru vs Jamaica Prediction

Peru looked a bit disorganized in their friendly game against Panama and in this friendly fixture we do not expect the players to push themselves to exhaustion with one eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. So, a draw looks like the most likely outcome from this fixture.

Prediction: Peru 1-1 Jamaica.

Edited by Ashwin