Peru vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024 

Peru host Nicaragua at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on Saturday (March 23) in a friendly.

The hosts endured a poor run of results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year, prompting the dismissal of head coach Juan Reynoso and the appointment of veteran manager Jorge Fossati ahead of the Copa America thissummer.

Peru drew 1-1 with Venezuela in their last game, with Yoshimar Yotun opening the scoring in the first half before their opponents leveled the scores early after the restart.

Following the weekend clash, Peru face the Dominican Republic on Tuesday in another friendly at the Estadio Monumental, while Nicaragua take on Cuba at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium on the same day.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, performed well in the CONCACAF Nations League, drawing goalless against the Dominican Republic in their last game.

Peru vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Peru's last meeting against North American opponents came in September 2022 when they beat El Salvador 4-1 in a friendly.

Nicaragua's ast meeting against South American opponents came in June last year, losing 2-0 to Paraguay in a friendly.

Peru are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Nicaragua have conceded once in last six outings.

Los Pinoleros are 134th in the FIFA rankings, 101 places behind Peru.

Peru vs Nicaragua Prediction

Peru are on a seven-game winless streak across competitions, losing five. They are without a win in three home games.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, are on a six-game unbeaten streak, winning five on the trot. Despite the visitors' good form, the gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Peruvians come out on top.

Prediction: Peru 2-0 Nicaragua

Peru vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peru

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Peru's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Nicaragua's last seven games.)