Peru vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021 

Peru will welcome Panama to Estadio Nacional de Lima for an international friendly fixture on Sunday.

The two sides will use the game to continue preparations ahead of the resumption of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in North and South America later in January.

The home side have not been in action since securing all three points in a 2-1 away victory over Venezuela last November. Gianluca Lapadula and Christian Cueva scored either side of Darwin Machis' goal to guide La Blanquirroja to all three points.

Panama also triumphed over El Salvador by the same scoreline in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on home turf. Cecilio Waterman and Fredy Gondola scored in the space of two second-half minutes to help their nation overturn a first-half deficit.

Peru vs Panama Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides and, uniquely, there has not been a single draw in previous matches played.

Peru have been overwhelmingly better with nine wins to their name while Panama were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in August 2014 when Peru comfortably dispatched the CONCACAF nation in a 3-0 victory.

Peru form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Panama form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Peru vs Panama Team News

Peru

The hosts called up 24 players to dispute the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica. Jefferson Farfan and Pedro Gallese headline the squad. Yordy Reyna withdrew from the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Panama

Panama have called up a 22-man squad to travel and take on Peru.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Peru vs Panama Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese (GK); Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Marcos Lopez; Yoshimar Yotun, Edison Flores, Josepmir Ballon; Jefferson Farfan, Andy Polo, Sergio Pena

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orlando Mosquera (GK); Harold Cummings, Azmahar Ariano, Omar Cordoba, Sergio Ramírez; Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero, Víctor Medina, Abdiel Ayarza; Abdiel Arroyo, Jose Fajardo

Peru vs Panama Prediction

Peru are overwhelming favorites to triumph on their own patch and also have vastly more experienced players in their ranks. Panama have named a squad full of untested players at this stage and are unlikely to pose much of a threat in Lima.

We are backing the South Americans to secure a comfortable victory, in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Peru 3-0 Panama

