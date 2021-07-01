Peru vs Paraguay Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Quarterfinal 1 of Copa America 2021

Paraguay are back in action in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2021 this weekend as they lock horns with Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Friday. Both teams have had to work hard to reach this stage of the competition and will be in no mood to relent in this fixture.

Peru suffered a stunning defeat to reigning champions Brazil in their first game of Copa America 2021 but have managed to bounce back admirably in the tournament. The Peruvians have managed seven points from their last three games and can pack a punch on their day.

Paraguay, on the other hand, did manage a few impressive results in their group but suffered 1-0 defeats against Argentina and Uruguay. The Paraguayans have impressive players in their ranks and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Messi and Argentina rout Bolivia to clinch a first-place group finish at #CopaAmerica.



The quarterfinal bracket is now set:



Argentina 🇦🇷 vs. Ecuador 🇪🇨

Uruguay 🇺🇾 vs. Colombia 🇨🇴

Brazil 🇧🇷 vs. Chile 🇨🇱

Peru 🇵🇪 vs. Paraguay 🇵🇾https://t.co/VTPtYoalHN pic.twitter.com/a7DWW7IGH2 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 29, 2021

Peru vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Paraguay have a good record against Peru and have won 23 matches out of a total of 53 games played between the two teams. Peru have managed 16 victories against Paraguay and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two South American outfits took place in October last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Angel Romero and Andre Carrillo scored two goals apiece on the day and are in good form going into this game.

Peru form guide in Copa America 2021: W-D-W-L

Paraguay form guide in Copa America 2021: L-W-L-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Peru vs Paraguay: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Paraguay have a strong squad

For a team that often pulls off upsets against the likes of Brazil and Argentina, Paraguay have a surprisingly poor record against Peru. Of the last seven matches played between these two teams. Peru have managed six victories and one game has ended in a draw.

Paraguay last defeated Peru an astonishing seven years ago and have since conceded 13 goals in the seven games played between the two teams. The Paraguayans have scored only five goals in their last six games and face a stern challenge this weekend.

Final in Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay. La Albirroja showed a different attitude in the 2nd half but once again were unable to demonstrate any clear-cut chances onto goal against a Celeste side playing a defensive low block.



Up next? Peru on Friday in the quarterfinals. — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) June 29, 2021

Only Bolivia have a worse defensive record than Peru in Copa America 2021 at the moment. Peru have conceded seven goals in the competition so far with four of those goals scored by reigning champions Brazil.

Peru are winless in five consecutive home games at the moment and are yet to hit their peak with a new generation of players. The Peruvians suffered three consecutive defeats at home before Copa America and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi