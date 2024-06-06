Peru vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Peru will invite Paraguay to the Estadio Monumental in an international friendly on Friday. The hosts will play El Salvador in a friendly next week before getting their 2024 Copa America campaign underway against Chile.

The visitors, meanwhile, will play two more friendlies as they play their Copa America campaign opener on June 24.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and have won their two games in 2024 thus far. In their previous outing, they defeated the Dominican Republic 4-1 at Estadio Monumental in March.

The visitors have just one win in their last six games in all competitions and will take to the pitch for the first time in 2024. In their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Trending

Peru vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 57 times in all competitions since 1929. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 23-19 in wins while 15 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the visitors and were held to a goalless draw when they last met in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Paraguay have failed to score in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Twenty-one of the 57 meetings between the two sides have been friendlies. The hosts are currently on a four-game winning run in friendlies against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered three consecutive defeats in their last three friendlies away from home, failing to score in two games in that period.

Peru vs Paraguay Prediction

La Bicolor have won their two games in 2024 thus far, scoring six goals while conceding just six goals, and will look to keep their winning streak intact. They are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins, and are strong favorites.

La Albirroja have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win in their last six games in all competitions. They have scored just one goal in these games and might struggle here. They have failed to score in six of their last seven away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record recently, Peru should be able to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Peru 2-0 Paraguay

Peru vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Peru to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paolo Guerrero to score or assist any time - Yes