Peru vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022 

Peru will host Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental in a friendly on Wednesday (November 16) ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts had mixed results in their World Cup qualifiers but secured a playoff spot with a 2-0 win over La Albirroja in their final group game. They were, however, knocked out by Australia in the playoff final, losing on penalties after the game had ended goalless in normal time. Peru will now look to shake off their latest results and pick up a win at home.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will miss out on a third straight World Cup this year after featuring in the previous two editions. They endured a poor qualification campaign, winning just three of their 18 games to finish a lowly eighth in the standings with just 16 points from an obtainable 54.

The visitors, however, are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and will look to keep the streak going.

Peru vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between Peru and Paraguay. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won 23. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

Peru are unbeaten in their last nine games in this fixture since 2014.

Paraguay are without a clean sheet in their last ten games in this fixture.

Peru's last defeat at home came in June last year, when they lost 3-0 to Colombia.

Paraguay have kept clean sheets in their last three games after failing to keep one in their six games before that.

La Blanquirroja have scored at least once n their last nine games at home.

Peru vs Paraguay Prediction

Peru's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back defeats. They are unbeaten in their last nine games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Paraguay, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning two and drawing as many. They have, however, won just one of their last away from home, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Peru 1-0 Paraguay

Peru vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peru

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Peru's last six games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of La Blanquirroja's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes