Peru vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Peru will invite Paraguay to the Estadio Nacional de Lima in their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The visitors are one of the six teams from the CONMEBOL division to have secured their place in the main event, while La Bicolor will have to be content with a bottom-two finish in the standings.

Ad

The hosts saw their winless streak in the qualifiers extended to four games last week as they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Uruguay. They failed to score for the fourth game in a row and will look to improve upon that record.

Los Guaraníes failed to score for the second match in a row in the qualifiers last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Ecuador. The draw was enough to seal their berth in the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Ad

Trending

Peru vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 58 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with a 23-19 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

The reverse fixture in 2023 ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have failed to score in seven of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers since September 2024.

La Bicolor have the worst goalscoring record in the ongoing CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, scoring just six goals in 17 games, with all goals scored at home.

Los Guaraníes are winless on their travels in the World Cup qualifiers since 2020.

Ad

Peru vs Paraguay Prediction

La Blanquirroja have won just one of their five games in 2025, with that triumph registered at home against Bolivia. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins while keeping eight clean sheets.

La Albirroja have failed to score in their last two games in the qualifiers and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have drawn five of their last six away games in the qualifiers.

Ad

There's not much at stake in this match, and considering the recent form of the two teams, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Peru 1-1 Paraguay

Peru vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More