Peru vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

On the verge of clinching a FIFA World Cup qualification playoff spot, Peru will play host to Paraguay at the Estadio Nacional de Lima on Wednesday.

La Blanquirroja (21 points from 17 games) are fifth in the standings, one point above Colombia just outside the playoff spot. They will need maximum points to secure their playoff spot.

Peru were denied an automatic FIFA World Cup ticket on Friday, as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss away to Uruguay. Before that, they were on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, claiming five wins and two draws.

Elsewhere, an already eliminated Paraguay side returned to winning ways by seeing off Ecuador 3-1 on home turf.

Before that, they were on a seven-game winless run in the qualifiers, claiming two draws and losing five. Paraguay are in eighth place after picking up 16 points from 17 games.

Peru vs Paraguay Head-To-Head

Paraguay head into the game with a superior record in this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 54 meetings between the two teams.

Peru have picked up 17 wins in this period, while 14 games have ended all square. However, Peru are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Paraguay since 2014, claiming an impressive seven wins and one draw.

Peru Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D.

Paraguay Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L.

Peru vs Paraguay Team News

Peru

The hosts will be without the services of Al-Hilal Saudi midfielder Andre Carrillo, who was hooked off injured midway through the game against Uruguay on Friday. Miguel Araujo is back in training after contacting COVID-19.

Injured: Andre Carrillo.

Doubtful: Miguel Araujo.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Paraguay

Paraguay will make do with the absence of Robert Morales, who is recuperating from a knee injury. Blas Riveros will also miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Robert Morales.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Blas Riveros.

Unavailable: None.

Peru vs Paraguay Predicted XIs

Peru (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez; Richard Ortiz, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero; Julio Cesar Enciso.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Peru vs Paraguay Prediction

Peru have been utterly dominant in this fixture and will fancy their chances of continuing this fine run and claim all three points to finish in the playoff spot.

Prediction: Peru 2-0 Paraguay.

Edited by Bhargav