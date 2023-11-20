Peru vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Peru will invite Venezuela to the Estadio Nacional de Lima in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts are the only team to remain winless after five games in the qualifiers and suffered their fourth defeat on the trot on Thursday, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Bolivia. They are yet to open their goalscoring account in the qualifiers while conceding seven goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in the qualifiers since an away defeat in their campaign opener to Colombia. They kept their second clean sheet in a row, as they played out a goalless draw at home against Ecuador on Thursday.

Peru vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 38 times in all competitions since 1938. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their southern rivals eight times and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021, with the hosts registering two wins with an aggregate score of 3-1.

Peru are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

Venezuela have the best defensive record in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, conceding twice, with both goals coming in away games.

The visitors have recorded just one win in their away meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in a friendly in 2015.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games in the qualifiers.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have lost 10 of their last 11 away games in the qualifiers.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings against the visitors.

Peru vs Venezuela Prediction

La Blanquirroja have lost four games in a row in the qualifiers and their winless run stretches to six games in all competitions. At home, they have lost just two of their last eight games in the qualifiers and will look to earn their first point in the ongoing qualification campaign.

Luis Advíncula picked up his third yellow card of the campaign in the loss against Bolivia on Thursday and will serve a one-match suspension. He has already left the training camp.

La Vinotinto are unbeaten in their last four games in the qualifiers, keeping three clean sheets. Including friendlies, they have suffered just one defeat in nine games in 2023, so will look to produce another solid performance.

Interestingly, they have failed to score in four of their last six away games in World Cup qualifiers and might struggle here. They have just four wins against the hosts in World Cup qualifiers, with all coming in home games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' poor away record in World Cup qualifiers, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Peru 1-1 Venezuela

Peru vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yeferson Soteldo to score or assist any time - Yes