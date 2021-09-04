Peru vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Peru and Venezuela will trade tackles at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, with three points on the line in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Uruguay at the same venue on Friday. Goals from Renato Tapia and Giorgian De Arrascaeta ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Venezuela lost 3-1 to Argentina on home turf. Leandro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa all got on the scoresheet for La Albiceleste.

That defeat left La Vinotinto rooted to the bottom of the standings, having picked up just four points from seven games. Peru are one spot and one point better off in ninth position.

Peru vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 36 previous occasions and Peru have a much better record with 21 wins to their name.

Venezuela were victorious on eight occasions while seven matches in the past ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the 2021 Copa America when Andre Carillo's 48th-minute goal gave Peru a 1-0 victory.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless run, while Venezuela have gone seven games without a win.

Peru form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Venezuela form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Peru vs Venezuela Team News

Peru

Coach Ricardo Garreca called up 26 players to dispute the qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Brazil.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Venezuela

Boca Juniors defender Luis Advíncula is sidelined due to an injury. Defender Adrian Martinez was suspended following the red card he received for his horror tackle on Lionel Messi just six minutes after coming on.

He came on for Sema Velazquez, who picked up an early injury on Thursday and will sit out Peru's visit.

Injuries: Luis Advíncula, Sema Velazquez

Suspension: Adrian Martinez

Peru vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Alexander Callens, Luis Advincula, Marcos Lopez, Anderson Santamaria; Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva; Paolo Guerrero

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez (GK); Jefferson Savarino, Mikel Villanueva, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Oscar Gonzalez, Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Josef Martinez

Peru vs Venezuela Prediction

Neither side have exactly impressed in recent fixtures but Venezuela have not shown the wherewithal to conjure up a win. Their freefall does not look like it will end anytime soon.

This means that Peru will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways and home advantage could also count in their favor. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Peru 2-0 Venezuela

