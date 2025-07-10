Peru Women vs Chile Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Peru Women and Chile Women will begin their 2025 Copa America Femenino campaign when they square off on Saturday (July 12th). The game will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil.

Ad

The Peruvians finalized preparations for this tournament with a 3-2 victory over Cuba. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Gladys Dorador's 40th-minute penalty. Mia Leon doubled their lead three minutes into the second half while Dorador completed a brace from the spot to make it 3-0 five minutes later. Maristania Mengana Perez and Kennys Castellanos added late goals to make the scoreline more respectable.

Chile, meanwhile, thrashed Bolivia 5-0, also in a friendly. Michelle Acevedo gave them the lead at the break. Sonya Keefe scored a second-half brace while Catalina Figueroa and Pamela Cabezas scored a goal each in the rout.

Ad

Trending

La Roja Femenina have been drawn alongside Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay in Group A.

Peru Women vs Chile Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chile were victorious in all four clashes between the two sides.

Their last clash came in December 2023 when Chile claimed a 6-0 victory.

Four of Peru's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Six of Chile's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Peru's victory over Cuba ended their three-game losing streak.

Form guide: Peru: W-L-L-L-W Chile: W-W-W-L-D

Ad

Peru Women vs Chile Women Prediction

Peru have been eliminated in the group stage in each of the last five editions of the Copa America Femenino. They have been defensively porous, having conceded two goals in each of the last four games.

Chile are the overwhelming favorites in this game. They have won their last three games on the bounce and will be aiming to make it four on the trot. A win here would put them in fine stead for qualification to the knockout rounds.

Ad

Only the top two in the group automatically advance and Chile will aim for maximum points to boost their chances of progression. We are backing the Chileans to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Peru Women 0-3 Chile Women

Peru Women vs Chile Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chile Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chile to win both halves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More