Peru Women vs Chile Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Peru Women and Chile Women will begin their 2025 Copa America Femenino campaign when they square off on Saturday (July 12th). The game will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil.
The Peruvians finalized preparations for this tournament with a 3-2 victory over Cuba. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Gladys Dorador's 40th-minute penalty. Mia Leon doubled their lead three minutes into the second half while Dorador completed a brace from the spot to make it 3-0 five minutes later. Maristania Mengana Perez and Kennys Castellanos added late goals to make the scoreline more respectable.
Chile, meanwhile, thrashed Bolivia 5-0, also in a friendly. Michelle Acevedo gave them the lead at the break. Sonya Keefe scored a second-half brace while Catalina Figueroa and Pamela Cabezas scored a goal each in the rout.
La Roja Femenina have been drawn alongside Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay in Group A.
Peru Women vs Chile Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chile were victorious in all four clashes between the two sides.
- Their last clash came in December 2023 when Chile claimed a 6-0 victory.
- Four of Peru's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Six of Chile's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Peru's victory over Cuba ended their three-game losing streak.
- Form guide: Peru: W-L-L-L-W Chile: W-W-W-L-D
Peru Women vs Chile Women Prediction
Peru have been eliminated in the group stage in each of the last five editions of the Copa America Femenino. They have been defensively porous, having conceded two goals in each of the last four games.
Chile are the overwhelming favorites in this game. They have won their last three games on the bounce and will be aiming to make it four on the trot. A win here would put them in fine stead for qualification to the knockout rounds.
Only the top two in the group automatically advance and Chile will aim for maximum points to boost their chances of progression. We are backing the Chileans to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Peru Women 0-3 Chile Women
Peru Women vs Chile Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Chile Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Chile to win both halves