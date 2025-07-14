Peru Women vs Ecuador Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Peru Women will square off against hosts Ecuador Women at the Estadio Independiente del Valle in the first round of the Copa America Femenina on Tuesday. Both teams were winless in their campaign opener last week.
La Bicolor met Chile Women in their campaign opener and suffered a 3-0 defeat. After a goalless first half, Chile scored thrice in the second half. La Bicolor registered just one shot on target and will look to improve upon that record.
The hosts got their campaign underway with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay. They conceded a goal apiece early on in the first and the second halves. Yannel Correa's own goal helped them halve the deficit, and substitute Emily Rosa Arias Espinales pulled them level in the 78th minute.
Peru Women vs Ecuador Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 12 times in all competitions. La Tricolor have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. La Bicolor have two wins and two games have ended in draws.
- They last played two friendlies in 2023, and La Tricolor won both games while keeping clean sheets.
- They last met in the Copa America Femenina in the group stage of the 2014 edition. Notably, that edition was also played in Ecuador. The 2025 hosts registered a narrow 1-0 win in that match.
- Peru have seen conclusive results in five games this year, suffering four losses. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in each of these games while failing to score in two.
- La Tricolor are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring seven goals.
Peru Women vs Ecuador Women Prediction
La Bicolor failed to score in the 2022 edition of the Copa America, and their poor form continued in the campaign opener as they suffered a 3-0 loss. Notably, they have won just six of their 32 games in the Copa America Femenina thus far.
La Tricolor got their campaign underway on an unbeaten note with a 2-2 draw, scoring for the fourth consecutive match in the Copa America. They have won 12 of their 36 games in the competition.
La Tricolor have a good record in this fixture, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Peru Women 1-2 Ecuador Women
Peru Women vs Ecuador Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Ecuador Women to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes