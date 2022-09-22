Peter Crouch names ‘unselfish’ Arsenal and Liverpool stars as 2 players he’d like to play with in the same team

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch picked the Reds' Roberto Firmino and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as the two players he would most like to play alongside.

The 41-year-old stated that both players are really unselfish and he would score a lot of goals if he played with either of them. He further added that both players sacrifice themselves for the sake of their teams.

While Crouch added that he would have loved to play with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, he doesn't think he and the Norwegian would complement each other.

Here's what the former England international stated on The Peter Crouch Podcast:

"I think it would be either Firmino or Jesus, for me they’re unselfish, players I could play with and feed off, they sacrifice themselves, you have to be selfish and I would be selfish in this scenario. Playing with Haaland would be great but I don’t think we’d complement each other and he’d probably score more than me. Jesus is another one who is unselfish as a player." (h/t hitc.com)

Jesus completed a €45 million move from Manchester City to Arsenal at the start of the season. He has since blossomed at the north London club, scoring four goals and providing three assists in eight games.

Firmino, meanwhile, has scored three goals and provided three assists for Liverpool this season.

Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in action

While Peter Crouch admires Gabriel Jesus for his unselfishness, his quality is much more well rounded than that.

Craig Burley recently told ESPN that he has been amazed by how physical the 25-year-old Brazilian striker is. Despite his small frame, Jesus can be a nuisance for defenders. Here's what Burley had to say:

"They have recruited well. They have a striker that has great movement. He’s physical. I don’t think people realise how physical Gabriel Jesus is. The way he uses his body. How he uses that frame, it’s not the biggest, but he uses it brilliantly." (h/t HITC)

He further added:

"They have so many facets to their game, at the moment. And if you are an Arsenal fan right now, then you have got to be enjoying watching some football with some backbone to it.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far