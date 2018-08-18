Former Premier League superstar sends Jose Mourinho warning about Pogba

Manchester United captain Paul Pogba

Manchester United cannot afford to lose Paul Pogba at this stage. This is an opinion that has gained wide acceptance and reiterating the same, to Daily Mail, is the very merry Peter Crouch.

The summer transfer window was dominated partly by the Pogba to Barcelona rumours which gained much momentum after the Frenchman's great showing at the World Cup.

However, Pogba now looks set to stay at Manchester United with Jose Mourinho claiming that he hasn't ever been happier working with him. Pogba has also been entrusted the captain's armband and has a greater role to play at the club.

A true leader and a tremendous player, Paul Pogba could go on to be one of the greats of the game and there is a consensus among the fans regarding this. As a result, Peter Crouch has now urged Jose Mourinho to hold on to the talismanic Frenchman and make the most of his talent.

Crouch said,

"The first game I played this summer was a friendly at Walsall. It was in the middle of July on the back of three weeks in training.I'd had a good holiday so I returned fresh but, still, I was out on my feet after the game.

“I thought back to that last Friday when I watched Paul Pogba play for Manchester United against Leicester after just five days back in training.

Crouch goes on to speak about how pleasantly surprised he was to see Pogba return to exert great influence on the game.

“What he did was remarkable. Yes, he is full of confidence after helping France win the World Cup but, from a physical point of view, the ground he covered and the impact that he had in his side's 2-1 win was incredible. But the other aspect that stamped the performance as special was the fact he delivered it with everything that is going on behind the scenes.

Crouch also talked about how much mental strength it requires to show up and deliver a performance like Pogba's against Leicester with all the noise surrounding him and the club.

“Unhappy players shouldn't be able to exert that much influence but Pogba is special. Yet every time I watch him I just feel he has so much more to give. He has got that much ability it is frightening.

“His situation at the moment, though, is clearly not ideal and United have got to find a solution to all this. What Pogba has shown in the last two years is only scratching the surface of what he can do. United cannot afford to lose someone of his talent.”

Manchester United will face Brighton next up on Sunday and Pogba is expected to lead them out of the tunnel.