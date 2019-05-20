Peter Ndlovu – The first African in Premier League history

Since its debut in 27 years ago, the Premier League has been a home to a number of world class players from all around the world. Africa has a rich pedigree in world football, with the continent producing some of the greatest players ever to play the game. Didier Drogba, George Weah and Yaya Toure, are some of the greatest from the continent to grace the pinnacle of English football. It would be understandable to think one these players hold the honour of being the first African player to play in the Premier League. However, you would be incorrect, that merit belongs to Peter Ndlovu.

Hailing from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second city, at the heart of Matabeleland, the homeland of the Ndebele people. Ndlovu began his career at boyhood club Highlanders. His career of the Bosso was a fruitful one, as his performances didn’t go unnoticed as he picked up the Soccer Star of the Year in 1991 and 1992.

FA Cup winning manager John Sillett spotted the teenage sensation during a pre-season tour in Zimbabwe in 1988, but it was his successor Terry Butcher who signed the Zimbabwean for Coventry City in June 1991. Ndlovu did not have to wait long to make his debut which came on 21st August 1992, when he became the first African to play in newly formed Premier League. He made an instant impact by scoring away at Arsenal and made his name at Highfield Road after he scored a screamer against Aston Villa in November, 1991.

In the inaugural Premier League season, Ndlovu was a key player for the Sky Blues with his performances notably in big games, scoring 7 goals for the Sky Blues, as they finished 15th in the league. The following was his best season, as he was the top scorer with 11 goals and the Sky Blues achieved their best league position in 5 years by finishing in 11th place. The Sky Blues fans adored him so much they nicknamed him ‘Nuddy’.

Defenders struggled to deal with his blistering pace, exceptional flair and powerful shots. He had the ability to isolate defenders one on one, dribble against them and leaving them helpless before unleashing a powerful shot that would regularly leave the goalkeeper incapable of saving it. Combining an ability to burst past defenders with an eye for a goal and a muscular physicality that opponents often undervalued.

Ndlovu would go on to leave his mark on the Premier League by scoring more wonder goals. However, his hat-trick against Liverpool stands out as one of his most important performances in a Coventry shirt ever. The context of this game and hat-trick made his performance so much more impressive. Nuddy became the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at Anfield for 33 years and ended Liverpool's dream of winning the title that season. As Blackburn Rovers were crowned champions that year.

Ndlovu made 154 appearances for Coventry, scoring 34 goals and 13 assists between 1992 and 1997. He was sold to rivals Birmingham City in the Championship for £1.5 million, but ended up moving to other Championship sides. Huddersfield Town on loan in December, 2000 and joining Sheffield United on a free transfer in February, 2001 respectively. Despite playing in the second tier he never managed to show the consistency to burst past defenders, scoring wonder goals like he had done in the Premier League, but he is still fondly remembered by Birmingham City and Sheffield United. Ndlovu left English football in 2004, to return to Africa to play for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Back in Zimbabwe, Ndlovu’s impact was phenomenal. He was capped over 100 times and scored 38 goals during his international career. ‘King Peter’ claimed legendary status in 2004, when he captained The Warriors to their first African Cup of Nations appearance in Tunisia in 2004. He remains the Zimbabwe’s greatest player of all time.

Ndlovu may not have won any honours during his time with Coventry City in the Premier League. However, he broke the mould by becoming the first African player in history to play in the Premier League. It was truly a ground-breaking moment paved the way for other Africans such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Essien and Kolo Toure and current players that are flourishing in the Premier League at the moment like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Many of these African players have managed to turn themselves into cult heroes through stellar performances for their respective clubs. With their accomplishments, the bond between African footballers and English football we have today was cemented.