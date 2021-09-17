Peterborough United vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

With both looking to bounce back from their respective EFL Championship defeats last time out, Peterborough United welcome Birmingham City to the ABAX Stadium on Saturday.

Birmingham City are unbeaten in their four games against the hosts since 2011, picking up two wins and two draws.

Peterborough United failed to find their feet last Tuesday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Reading.

Nigerian midfielder Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru put in an eye-catching performance as he scored twice to hand Reading their first win in five games.

Peterborough United have now suffered defeat in each of their last four outings, conceding 11 goals and scoring three.

With just four points from their opening seven games, Saturday’s hosts are currently second-bottom in the EFL Championship table, three points above last-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City were denied a second consecutive victory last time out as they suffered a humbling 4-1 home defeat against high-flying Fulham.

Goals from Denis Odoi, Harry Wilson and a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors in a commanding four-goal lead before Troy Deeney grabbed an 87th-minute consolation goal from the penalty spot.

This followed a 2-0 win over Derby County on home turf last Friday. With 11 points from seven games, Birmingham City are currently 10th on the log, level on points with Cardiff City.

Peterborough United vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

Birmingham City head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their previous 14 meetings. The hosts have managed just two wins in that time, while six games have ended in draws.

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Peterborough United vs Birmingham City Team News

Peterborough United

The hosts will be without Mark Beevers and Ricky Jade-Jones, who will miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Mark Beevers and Ricky Jade-Jones

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

The visitors remain without the services of Neil Etheridge and Ivan Sanchez, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Neil Etheridge, Ivan Sanchez

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler; Joe Grant; Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jérémie Bela, Tahith Chong; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Peterborough United vs Birmingham City Prediction

Peterborough United have struggled to get going this season and currently find themselves in the bottom three in the league table. We anticipate Birmingham City will claim the win as they head into the game in stronger form and boast a more experienced crop of players.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Birmingham City

