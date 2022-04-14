Peterborough United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and will see Peterborough United host Blackburn Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough United are struggling for form at the moment and are nearing an immediate return to the bottom tier. They held on for a 1-1 draw against struggling Bristol City in their last game, benefitting from subpar finishing from their opponents to pick up the sole point.

The Posh remain rock-bottom in the Championship table with just 28 points from 41 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they make a late push for survival.

Blackburn Rovers have fallen behind in their race for promotion. They played out a 1-1 draw against Blackpool in their last game, with Sam Gallagher's early opener being canceled out in the second half.

Blackburn Rovers sit seventh in the league table with 63 points from 41 games. They are two points behind the playoff spots and will be looking to make a return to those heights with a win this weekend.

Peterborough United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won three of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won the other six.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash back in November last year, which Blackburn Rovers won 4-0.

Peterborough United Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Peterborough United vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Peterborough United

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Friday's game, including Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson, Kyle Barker, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall and Dan Butler, who are all injured. Joe Ward received a red card against Bristol City last weekend and has now been suspended.

Injured: Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson, Kyle Barker, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall, Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joe Ward

Blackburn Rovers

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda are both injured and will not play for the visitors at the weekend.

Injured: Reda Khadra, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Harrison Burrows; Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor; Kwame Poku, Sammie Szmodics, Ricky Jade-Jones; Jonson Clarke-Harris

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton Diaz

Peterborough United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Peterborough United are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last 19 league games.

Blackburn Rovers are struggling as well, winning just one of their last seven games in the Championship. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of Friday's game and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Peter P