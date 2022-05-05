Peterborough United vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United host Blackpool at the ABAX Stadium on the final matchday of the EFL Championship 2021-22 season, looking to bow out on a high.

The Posh have been relegated from the second tier, sitting seven points off safety down in the 23rd position ahead of their last game of the campaign.

Having waited eight years to gain promotion, Peterborough underwhelmed in their first season back in the Championship since the 2012-13 season.

They've won only eight times from 45 games, the fewest wins in the division after bottom side Barnsley, who've also been relegated.

Blackpool are safe in 16th place and have retained their Championship status for another year.

The side were beaten 2-0 by Derby County last weekend and will hope to draw their season to a close on a high note.

Peterborough United vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

There have been 48 previous clashes between the sides, with Blackpool winning 20 times and losing to Peterborough on 17 occasions.

However, the Tangerines are currently on a four-game winning streak in the fixture, which includes a 3-1 victory in the December reverse.

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Peterborough United vs Blackpool Team News

Peterborough United

The Posh will be without the services of Dan Butler, Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson and Callum Morton through injuries.

Oliver Norburn is also out with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Injured: Dan Butler, Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson, Callum Morton, Oliver Norburn

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

Grant Ward and Dujon Sterling remain out injured for the Tangerines, while James Husband picked up a knock in their last game and will miss the season finale.

Josh Bowler, conspicuous by his absence in their last game, is set to leave the club this summer and will hope to get a few minutes on his Blackpool farewell.

Injured: Grant Ward, Dujon Sterling, James Husband

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough United vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Peterborough United (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Jeando Fuchs, Harrison Burrows; Sammie Szmodics; Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt; Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, CJ Hamilton; Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery.

Peterborough United vs Blackpool Prediction

With relegation already confirmed, Peterborough have nothing more to lose here and might go all out in their ambition to bow out on a high.

Blackpool, though safe, didn't cover themselves in glory on their Championship return, and we're predicting the sides will share the spoils.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Blackpool

