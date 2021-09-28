Peterborough United vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Peterborough United welcome Bournemouth to the ABAX Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City, while the visitors picked up a 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

Peterborough United ended their dire losing streak two Saturdays ago when they claimed a 3-0 win over 10-man Birmingham City.

However, they were sent crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Coventry City.

Darren Ferguson’s men have now picked up three points from the last 18 available and this underwhelming run of results sees them occupy 21st position in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth continued their superb start to the season last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

It was a fourth consecutive victory for Scott Parker's men, who are currently seated at the top of the standings.

Bournemouth remain one of just two teams yet to suffer defeat this season and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Peterborough United vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Peterborough United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 45 meetings. Bournemouth have picked up 14 wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Peterborough United vs Bournemouth Team News

Peterborough United

The hosts remain without the services of Mark Beevers, Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones and Joel Randall, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Mark Beevers, Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones, Joel Randall

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without midfielder Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler; Joe Grant; Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Peterborough United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far in the Championship, with Bournemouth being the clearly superior side.

We predict the Cherries will keep up the impressive string of performances and claim all three points.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Bournemouth

