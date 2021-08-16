Peterborough United vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Peterborough United welcome Cardiff City to the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory over Derby County, while the visitors claimed a 2-0 win over Blackpool.

Newly promoted Peterborough United were given a baptism of fire in their opening league game as they were beaten 3-0 by Luton Town last Saturday.

This was followed by an early exit from the EFL Cup when they suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat against League One side Plymouth Argyle three days later.

However, Darren Ferguson’s men bounced back to winning ways last time out as they fought back from one goal down to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Derby County.

The Rams appeared to be headed for all three points after Jack Stretton broke the deadlock in the 77th minute. However, Harrison Burrows restored parity in the 91st minute before Siriki Dembele sent the home fans into a frenzy by scoring the winner in the 10th minute of injury time.

Ferguson will hope his side can build on that valiant performance as they go in search of a second straight league win.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign as they claimed a 2-0 win over Blackpool last time out.

Following an uneventful first half, Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore scored second-half goals to hand the Bluebirds the win.

It was the second consecutive victory for Mick McCarthy’s men, who claimed a 3-2 victory over Sutton United in their EFL Cup tie last Tuesday.

Cardiff City are currently third in the Championship table and will look to maintain their fine form.

Peterborough United vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Peterborough United head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their 28 meetings. Cardiff City have picked up six wins, while six games have ended all square.

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): LLLLW

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): LWDWW

Peterborough United vs Cardiff City Team News

Peterborough United

The hosts will be without the services of Jack Taylor, Ricky Jade-Jones and Jack Marriott, who are all sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jack Taylor, Ricky Jade-Jones, Jack Marriott

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will take to the pitch without Tonkin Lee, Isaak Davies, Isaac Vassell and Kieron Evans, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tonkin Lee, Isaak Davies, Isaac Vassell, Kieron Evans

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Dan Butler; Josh Knight, Jorge Grant; Sammie Szmodics, Joe Ward, Joe Randall; Sammie Szmodics

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Smithies, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Ryan Wintle, Joel Bagan, James Collins, Mark Harris

Peterborough United vs Cardiff City Prediction

Peterborough United will head into the game full of confidence having claimed their first win of the season last time out. However, they face a stern test against a Cardiff City side who have already found their rhythm.

We predict the spoils will be shared with both sides scoring one goal apiece.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Cardiff City

