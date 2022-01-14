Peterborough United vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United and Coventry City square off at the West Homes Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship.

Both sides are coming off the back of a defeat in their last league outing before bouncing back in the FA Cup.

Peterborough succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Blackpool but beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in the cup, while Coventry went down 1-0 to Milwall at home before ousting Derby Country 1-0.

In the league table, the sides are separated by 12 places, with Coventry in 10th place with 34 points from 23 games and the Posh down in the relegation zone.

Peterborough United vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

There have been only 25 clashes between the sides in the past, with Coventry winning thrice as many games against Peterborough (15) as they have lost (5).

Peterborough last beat Coventry in March 2016 in a 3-1 victory in third-tier League One, while Coventry also beat them 3-0 at home earlier in the season.

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Peterborough United vs Coventry City Team News

Peterborough United

The Posh signed goalkeeper Steven Benda on loan from Swansea City, so he'll be gunning to start right away, although David Cornell is likely to keep his place between the sticks.

Callum Morton, another loan signing at the club, is currently injured while Joel Randall and Jack Marriott are also unavailable.

Injured: Callum Morton, Joel Randall, Jack Marriott

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City

Kyle McFadzean and Leam Kelly could be available after missing their cup win over Derby County, although Ian Maatsen should remain sidelined.

He's recovering from a hamstring problem.

Gustavo Hamer has a back injury and he's unlikely to play a part on Saturday either.

Injured: Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough United vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Peterborough United (4-4-2): David Cornell; Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Bali Mumba; Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics.

Coventry City (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Michael Rose; Todd Kane, Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden.

Peterborough United vs Coventry City Prediction

Both teams are encouraged by their cup wins and will be hopeful of channeling renewed momentum in the league, where their form isn't particularly dominant.

A draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Coventry City

