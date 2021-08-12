Peterborough United vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United are set to host Derby County on Saturday on matchday two of the EFL Championship.

Peterborough made a return to the Championship since the 2012-13 season. They however did not make a fairytale return as they lost 3-0 to Luton Town on opening day.

The Posh then crashed out of the EFL Cup in the first round after losing 4-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle. Darren Ferguson will be looking to return his side to winning ways when they host Derby County on Saturday.

Derby County, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, also failed to get a win on opening day. The Rams could only get a point when they hosted Huddersfield Town last week as the game ended 1-1.

They, however, advanced to the next stage of the EFL Cup after defeating Salford City on penalties.

Peterborough United vs Derby County Head-to-Head

There have been just 12 meetings between Peterborough United and Derby County in the past. Peterborough United have four wins, Derby County have six wins while two of the games have ended in draws.

These two teams last faced off in 2013 in a Championship game. The Rams got a 3-1 win over the Posh on the day.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L

Derby County Form Guide: D

Peterborough United vs Derby County Team News

Peterborough United

Jack Taylor and Ricky Jade-Jones are both set to miss out on Saturday's game with injuries. Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a calf injury. Siriki Dembele and Jack Marriot have both recovered from injury and are available for selection.

Injured: Jack Taylor, Ricky Jade-Jones

Doubtful: Jonson Clarke-Harris

Suspended: None

Derby County

Wayne Rooney has a few players unavailable for selection in the Derby County squad. Kornell McDonald, Jason Knight and Krystian Bielik are all out with injuries and will not be involved on Saturday.

Ahead of kick-off yesterday, Roy McFarland presented Graeme Shinnie and Lee Buchanan with their respective Jack Stamps Player of the Season and Sammy Crooks Young Player of the Season awards for 2020/21! 🐏#DCFC pic.twitter.com/QdcPrr1v9V — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 8, 2021

Injured: Kornell McDonald, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Derby County Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Dan Butler; Josh Knight, Jorge Grant; Sammie Szmodics, Joe Ward, Joe Randall; Jack Marriot

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Bryne, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Peterborough United vs Derby County Prediction

Peterborough United have begun the new campaign rather poorly. Darren Ferguson's newly-promoted side have conceded seven goals in just two games and have failed to score any goals.

Derby County, with their transfer embargo, are seemingly set to have a difficult campaign ahead. However, they managed to hold on for a draw against Huddersfield last week before coming from behind to beat Salford City on Tuesday. The Rams could use that confidence to get their first league win of the campaign against Peterborough United.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Derby County

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shardul Sant