Peterborough United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Peterborough United and Fulham will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the same ground on Tuesday. Danny Ward and Jonson Clark-Harris scored second-half goals to ensure parity was restored at full-time.

Fulham were rampant in a 7-0 whitewash of Blackburn Rovers away from home. Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and Muniz Rodrigo all scored braces in the victory over their 10-man hosts.

Peterborough United welcome Fulham to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday in Sky Bet Championship action (3pm) and the game has been made ALL-TICKET for Posh supporters with a sizeable away following in excess of 2,500 expected from London.

The win helped the Craven Cottage outfit hold on to second spot in the standings. They have garnered 35 points from 16 matches and are two points behind table-toppers Bournemouth.

Peterborough United are in 20th spot on 15 points and are just four points above the dropzone.

Peterborough United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

This will only be the 14th meeting between the two sides and Peterborough have a superior record with seven wins to their name.

Fulham were victorious on three occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

This will be their first meeting since they clashed in the third round of the 2010-11 FA Cup when Fulham secured progress to the next round with a 6-2 victory.

The home side have been relatively impressive in recent weeks, with two losses and two wins recorded in their last five matches. Fulham are on a five-game winning streak.

Peterborough United form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Fulham form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Peterborough United vs Fulham Team News

Peterborough United

Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall are unavailable due to fitness issues. But they are set to return to the squad sometime this month. Jack Mariott still remains on the sidelines.

Injuries: Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones

Suspension: None

Fulham

Nathaniel Chalobah (calf), Ivan Cavaleiro and Tyrese Francois are all unavailable for the Cottagers due to injuries. Furthermore, Joe Bryan and Anthony Knockaert are doubts for the trip to Cambridgeshire.

Tosin Adarabioyo remains suspended as he is serving a three-game ban for the red card received against West Bromwich Albion.

Injuries: Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Tyrese Francois

Doubtful: Joe Bryan, Anthony Knockaert

Suspension: Tosin Adarabioyo

Peterborough United vs Fulham Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Idris Kanu

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak (GK); Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Peterborough United vs Fulham Prediction

Confidence is running high in the Fulham camp and the capital side would have been boosted massively by their convincing victory on Wednesday.

Peterborough United, for their part, have impressed in recent weeks but their visitors should have too much firepower for them. We are backing Marco Silva's side to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-3 Fulham

Edited by Shardul Sant