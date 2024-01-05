Peterborough United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Peterborough United will host Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in League One at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum on to the domestic cup this weekend. They saw off Salford and Doncaster Rovers in the first two rounds of the competition and will look to test their mettle against a Championship side on Sunday.

Leeds United have had mixed results in the English second tier of late but remain hopeful of making an immediate return to the Premier League. They returned to winning ways last time out with a dominant 3-0 victory over struggling Birmingham City, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Patrick Bamford, who scored his first goal for the club since April last year.

The visitors faced Cardiff City at this stage of the competition last season, playing out a 2-2 draw in the first match before winning 5-2 in the replay.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Peterborough and Leeds. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash back in 2013 which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only one of Peterborough's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

All six of Leeds' league defeats this season have come on foreign grounds.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United Prediction

Peterborough are on a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins and three draws in that period. They have lost just once on home turf all season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Leeds' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will aim to build on that this Sunday. The visitors are the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should just edge this one out.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-2 Leeds United

Peterborough United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)