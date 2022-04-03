Peterborough United vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Peterborough United host Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Peterborough United have struggled for form over the past five months and are inching closer to an immediate return to the bottom tier. They picked up a shock 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers ahead of the international break before falling to a 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Middlesbrough last time out.

The home side sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just 26 points from 38 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up valuable points as the season approaches its end.

Luton Town have been one of the standout sides in the Championship this season and are dreaming of top-flight football at the moment. They played out a 2-2 draw against Millwall last time out, coming from behind twice to rescue a point.

The Hatters sit fourth in the Championship table, with 64 points from 39 games. They can leapfrog Huddersfield Town in third place with a win this week and will be aiming to do just that.

Peterborough United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Peterborough United and Luton Town. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Luton Town won the game 3-0.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Peterborough United vs Luton Town Team News

Peterborough United

Club captain Oliver Norburn tore his ACL while on international assignment with Grenada and is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result.

Injured: Oliver Norburn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho both remain out with injuries and are not expected to play this week. Sonny Bradley has returned from his two-month spell on the sidelines and will be looking to return to the starting XI.

Injured: Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows; Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): James Shea; Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley; James Bree, Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Allan Campbell, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Peterborough United vs Luton Town Prediction

Peterborough United have picked up just one league win all year. They have the worst home record in the league, with just four wins in 19 games and have conceded 80 league goals this season, the most in the top four tiers of English football.

Luton Town are on a three-game unbeaten run in which they have scored nine goals and should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-3 Luton Town

Edited by Peter P