Peterborough United vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Peterborough United and Millwall will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 22 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results. The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest with James Garner and Ryan Yates scoring second-half goals in the victory.

Millwall secured the maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City. Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and George Evans all got on the scoresheet to guide the Lions to the win.

That victory helped the capital side climb to eighth place in the table, having garnered 30 points from 21 matches. Peterborough remain in the relegation zone on 16 points.

Peterborough United vs Millwall Head-to-Head

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides and Millwall have a superior head-to-head record with 16 wins to their name.

Peterborough were victorious on 11 occasions while six matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their last clash came in February 2017 when a 56th minute penalty by Lee Gregory helped Millwall secure a narrow 1-0 home win in a League One fixture.

Peterborough United form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Millwall form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Peterborough United vs Millwall Team News

Peterborough

Jack Marriott (tendon) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) are both unavailable due to injuries. Kwame Poku is set to feature in the squad after being on the sidelines while Joe Randall has been ruled out with COVID-19.

Injuries: Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones

Doubtful: Kwame Poku

Unavailable: Joe Randall

Suspension: None

Millwall

Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney are the only injury concerns for the visitors with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injury: Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney

Suspension: None

Peterborough United vs Millwall Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jonson Clark-Harris, Sammie Szmodics

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Seyi Ojo, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Dan McNamara; Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

Peterborough United vs Millwall Prediction

Peterborough United are running out of games to retain their status in the Championship. A major problem for the hosts has been their inability to find the back of the net, having gone five successive matches without scoring.

Millwall are in the hunt for a playoff spot and their victory at the weekend would have boosted confidence. Their away form does not inspire much confidence but we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Peterborough 0-1 Millwall

Edited by Shardul Sant