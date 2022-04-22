Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and will see Peterborough United host Nottingham Forest at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough United have begun fighting for their top-flight status but their resurgence may have come a little too late. They beat fellow relegation contenders Barnsley 2-0 in their last game via goals from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor in either half.

The hosts sit 22nd in the league table with just 34 points from 43 games. A defeat on Saturday will confirm relegation for the Posh and they will be looking to avoid that for as long as they can.

Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways last time out, shaking off a 1-0 loss to Luton Town to beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on home turf. The Reds were dominant throughout the game, limiting their opponents to just one shot.

Nottingham Forest sit fifth in the Championship standings with 70 points from 41 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result as they strengthen their grip on the playoff spot.

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Nottingham Forest won the game 2-0.

Peterborough United Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Peterborough United

Joe Ward came off injured at halftime last time out and is a major doubt for the weekend clash. Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler and Jorge Grant are all injured and will sit out Saturday's game.

Injured: Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Jorge Grant

Doubtful: Joe Ward

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Keinan Davis missed the visitors' last game with a hamstring injury and will remain out of the squad alongside Max Lowe, who is also injured.

Injured: Max Lowe, Keinan Davis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight; Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku; Sammie Szmodics; Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Peterborough United are on a four-game unbeaten run, including consecutive wins in their last two outings. Relegation for the Posh seems inevitable at this stage, but they will be looking to keep their hopes alive for as long as possible.

Nottingham Forest have won all but one of their last seven league games. They have lost just one of their last five games on the road and should win this weekend.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-3 Nottingham Forest

