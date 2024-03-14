Peterborough United vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

Peterborough United host Portsmouth at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday for a clash in League One, as both sides look to continue their long unbeaten run in the competition.

Speaking of the hosts, Peterborough are currently in their best form of the season, winning their last five league games in a row. Having lost the previous four, the Posh have turned it around in style and revived their faltering campaign.

Such a blistering run has seen them climb up to fourth position on the table with 71 points from 37 games. In fact, they are the most in-form side in the league right now, with no other team winning more than thrice in their last five matches.

On the other hand, Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last 11 games, and are currently leading the promotion race with 80 points in first position, five more than any other team in the division.

Also, John Mousinho's side have lost only four times all season. For context, the next team with the least number of defeats in the league right now is Barnsley with seven.

Peterborough United vs Portsmouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 clashes between the sides before, and the spoils are closely shared, with Portsmouth winning 14 times over Peterborough and losing on a close 13 occasions.

There have only been nine draws between the sides, and none in their last eight fixtures; the last stalemate between Peterborough and Portsmouth came in December 2019 (2-2 in League One).

Portsmouth beat Peterborough United 3-1 at home earlier in the season and are now looking to complete a league double over the side for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Peterborough are currently on the longest active winning run in League One with five victories in a row.

Portsmouth are on the longest active unbeaten run in League One with 11 games undefeated.

Peterborough United vs Portsmouth Prediction

Peterborough are breathing fire at the moment with five wins in a row. The Posh can be excused for entering the match high on confidence. However, their rivals haven't been half-shabby either.

Portsmouth, the league leaders, haven't lost a game in two months. The in-form rivals could play out a high-scoring draw following some high-octane action.

Prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Portsmouth

Peterborough United vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes