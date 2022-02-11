Peterborough United vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United host Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Peterborough are currently 22nd in the league, two points away from safety. Darren Ferguson's side have been woeful of late, having only won one of their last six games across all competitions. They will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Preston on Saturday.
Preston, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league, four points off the top 6. Ryan Lowe's side are unbeaten in their last five games and will look to carry that momentum into the game against Peterborough on Saturday.
Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head
Preston have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Peterborough winning only one.
Preston came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Patrick Bauer's early goal was enough to secure the win on the night.
Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L
Preston North End Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Team News
Peterborough United
Peterborough came away unscathed from their 4-0 loss against Cardiff City last time out. Dan Butler is still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Dan Butler
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Preston North End
Preston have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Huddersfield last time out. Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham and Isaiah Brown are all still out injured.
Injured: Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Predicted XI
Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent; Hayden Coulson, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Bali Mumba; Kwame Poku; Jack Marriott, Callum Morton
Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Gregory Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Brad Potts; Cameron Archer, Ched Evans
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction
Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.
We predict Preston will win the game comfortably.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Preston North End