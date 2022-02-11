Peterborough United vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United host Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Peterborough are currently 22nd in the league, two points away from safety. Darren Ferguson's side have been woeful of late, having only won one of their last six games across all competitions. They will be hoping to turn things around with a win against Preston on Saturday.

Preston, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league, four points off the top 6. Ryan Lowe's side are unbeaten in their last five games and will look to carry that momentum into the game against Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough United @theposh



#pufc #PETPRE Posh boss Darren Ferguson gave an honest and passionate pre-match press conference ahead of the home fixture with Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Preston have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Peterborough winning only one.

Preston came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Patrick Bauer's early goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Preston North End Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Team News

Butler in action for Peterborough

Peterborough United

Peterborough came away unscathed from their 4-0 loss against Cardiff City last time out. Dan Butler is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Preston have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Huddersfield last time out. Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham and Isaiah Brown are all still out injured.

Injured: Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Preston North End FC @pnefc Manager Ryan Lowe expects to face a Peterborough United side looking to put things right this weekend.



Hear more from the boss on iFollow PNE.



#pnefc Manager Ryan Lowe expects to face a Peterborough United side looking to put things right this weekend.Hear more from the boss on iFollow PNE. 💬 Manager Ryan Lowe expects to face a Peterborough United side looking to put things right this weekend.Hear more from the boss on iFollow PNE. 👇#pnefc

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent; Hayden Coulson, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Bali Mumba; Kwame Poku; Jack Marriott, Callum Morton

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Gregory Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Brad Potts; Cameron Archer, Ched Evans

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict Preston will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Preston North End

Edited by Adit Jaganathan