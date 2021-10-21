Peterborough United vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Peterborough and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Hull City in a relegation six-pointer on Wednesday. Jack Taylor and Siriki Dembele scored in either half to give the Posh all three points.

QPR were also victorious with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on home turf. Ilias Chair scored the winning goal seven minutes from time.

Peterborough United @theposh 📷 Check out our match picture gallery from Wednesday's 2️⃣-1️⃣ victory at Hull City. #pufc 📷 Check out our match picture gallery from Wednesday's 2️⃣-1️⃣ victory at Hull City.#pufc

The victory helped the capital side climb into the playoff spot on 21 points. Peterborough climbed out of the dropzone and are now on 11 points in the 20th spot.

Peterborough United vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past and QPR have a better record with 10 wins to their name.

Peterborough were victorious in seven matches while nine games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the first round of the 2018-19 EFL Cup, when QPR progressed with a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Peterborough's victory over Hull City saw them return to winning ways after a four-game winless run. QPR have won three of their last four matches in the Championship.

Peterborough form guide: W-L-L-D-L

QPR form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Peterborough United vs QPR Team News

Peterborough

Ricky-Jade Jones, Jack Marriott and Joel Randall are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Furthermore, Jonson Clarke-Harris will serve out the final match of his four-game ban handed to him by the FA for discriminatory posts made on social media between 2012 and 2013.

Injuries: Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones

Suspension: Jonson Clarke-Harris

QPR

Sam Field, Lee Wallace and Chris Owens are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lee Wallace, Sam Field, Chris Owens

Suspension: None

Peterborough United vs QPR Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Idris Kanu

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng (GK); Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Sam McCallum, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair; Andre Gray, Lyndon Dykes

Peterborough United vs QPR Prediction

QPR are currently on a good run of form but their struggles on the road could be detrimental to their promotion bid. However, they will fancy their chances of getting a second away win of the season against a Peterborough side that have struggled since their promotion.

The hosts have the worst defense in the league and this does not bode well for them against the side with the second-best attack. QPR for all their attacking brilliance are also defensively suspect and this could translate into an exciting game with plenty of chances.

Also Read

We are backing the visitors to secure victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-3 QPR

Edited by Shardul Sant