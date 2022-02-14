Peterborough United vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough United are set to host Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night as the two teams play their outstanding Championship fixture originally scheduled for December last year.

The home side are in poor league form at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End in their last game after conceding a late goal from their opponents. They had a couple of chances to take the lead but could not hit the target.

Peterborough United sit 22nd in the league table with just 20 points from 29 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending return to the bottom tier.

Reading are in abysmal form and could soon find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 3-2 by Coventry City in their last game despite taking the lead in the first half.

The visitors sit a place and two points above their midweek hosts in the league table. They will be targeting victory on Wednesday as they look to avoid the drop.

Peterborough United vs Reading Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 50 meetings between Peterborough United and Reading. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 14 draws between the two sides.

The teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Reading won 3-1.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Reading Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Peterborough United vs Reading Team News

Peterborough United

Dan Butler remains out with an injury and will miss the midweek clash. Bali Mumba has recovered from his injury and will be with the squad on Wednesday.

Injured: Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez and Felipe Araruna have been ruled out with injuries. Dejan Tetek and Scott Dann are both recuperating from injuries and are doubts for the clash.

Junior Hoilett received a red card against Coventry City last time out and is suspended.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann

Suspended: Junior Hoilett

Peterborough United vs Reading Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven-Andreas Benda; Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Hayden Coulson; Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Reece James; Kwame Poku, Joe Ward, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Karl Hein; Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Baba Rahman; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Thomas Ince, John Swift, Yakou Meite; Lucas Joao

Peterborough United vs Reading Prediction

Peterborough United are winless in their last seven league games and are currently on a three-game losing streak. They have failed to score any goals in four of their last five league games while conceding 12 times in that period.

Reading are not faring much better as they are on an eight-game losing streak across all competitions. Like their hosts, they have conceded 60 goals in the league so far this season, the highest in the division. With both sides out of form, Wednesday's game could end level.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Reading

