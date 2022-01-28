Peterborough United vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see Peterborough United host Sheffield United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Peterborough United are currently struggling to adapt to the Championship demands. They played out a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City last time out, squandering a two-goal lead in the final five minutes of the game.

The home side sit in the relegation zone in 22nd place with just 20 points from 26 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win at the weekend and will be targeting that.

Sheffield United picked up a 2-0 win over Luton Town in their last game, with goals from Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson. The win for the Blades ended a three-game winless run across all competitions.

The visitors sit 12th in the Championship standings with 36 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they take on Peterborough United at the weekend.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Peterborough United and Sheffield United. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been just two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in an explosive league clash earlier this season, with Sheffield United winning 6-2.

Peterborough United Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United Team News

Peterborough United

Dan Butler has been ruled out of the season due to injury while Siriki Dembele is a doubt for Saturday's game as he deals with a knock as well.

Injured: Dan Butler

Doubtful: Siriki Dembele

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White is injured and will not be available against Peterborough United. Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens are both on the recovery route from injury but may not be available as soon as the weekend.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Mark Beevers; Bali Mumba, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Kwame Poku; Jack Marriot, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United Prediction

Peterborough United are on a four-game winless run and have conceded 12 goals in that period. They have conceded 53 league goals this season, the most in the Championship.

Sheffield United have shown encouraging performances under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, losing just once in the league under the Englishman. They have particularly impressed in their last two outings and should be able to pick up all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-3 Sheffield United

