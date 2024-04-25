Peterborough vs Bolton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024 

Peterborough welcome Bolton Wanderers to Weston Homes Stadium for a League One round 46 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Cheltenham last weekend. Joseph Nuttall and Matt Taylor scored first-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Bolton, meanwhile, left it late to claim a 2-0 home win over Port Vale. Aaron Collins broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute while Cameron Jerome stepped off the bench to double the lead in injury time.

The victory left the Wanderers in third place, having garnered 86 points from 45 games. Peterborough are three points behind them in fourth spot.

Peterborough vs Bolton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. Bolton have nine wins to their name, and Peterborough were victorious on four occasions while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in September 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Peterborough's last five league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Bolton have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Bolton have won just one of their last seven away games (three losses).

Peterborough vs Bolton Prediction

Peterborough have nothing left to play for on the final day, with their spot in the playoffs already guaranteed. The Posh are likely to finish fourth but have a slim chance of finishing third. However, their goal difference means they have to win this game by seven goals to usurp their visitors into third.

Bolton Wanderers, for their part, have also guaranteed thier spot in the playoff. However, they have a shot at automatic qualification by finishing above second-placed Derby County. To do this, Ian Evatt's side have to win here by four goals while hoping that the Rams lose by at least four goals to already-relegated bottom-placed Carlisle.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-1 Bolton

Peterborough vs Bolton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks