Peterborough vs Bristol prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Peterborough host Bristol at the West Homes Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides being in poor form.

Peterborough have been woeful of late, having won only two of their last 10 games. Darren Ferguson's side are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bristol.

Bristol are currently 18th in League Two. Joey Barton's side will be going into the game off the back of a 4-2 win against Rochdale last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough United @theposh



#pufc #PETBRI Darren Ferguson spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium, updating supporters on availability, the excitement of playing a game after an enforced break and new signing Bali Mumba. Darren Ferguson spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium, updating supporters on availability, the excitement of playing a game after an enforced break and new signing Bali Mumba. #pufc #PETBRI

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Peterborough vs Bristol Head-to-Head

Peterborough have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Bristol, winning two of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met in League One back in January 2021.

Peterborough Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Bristol Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Peterborough vs Bristol Team News

Jack Marriott has been out since last September with a tendon injury

Peterborough

Peterborough have no new injury worries from their 3-1 loss against Blackpool last time out. Jack Marriott and Ricky Jade-Jones are still out injured.

Injured: Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol

Bristol came away unscathed from their 4-2 win against Rochdale last time out. Ryan Loft should make his debut for the club on Saturday. Apart from that, Joey Barton will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough vs Bristol Predicted XI

Bristol Rovers @Official_BRFC “I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to get started and show the Rovers fans what I can do.”



Enjoy Ryan Loft's first Rovers interview!



#BristolRovers “I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to get started and show the Rovers fans what I can do.”Enjoy Ryan Loft's first Rovers interview! 💬 “I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to get started and show the Rovers fans what I can do.”🎥 Enjoy Ryan Loft's first Rovers interview!#BristolRovers https://t.co/PxPz9eyaLD

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Will Blackmore; Joe Tomlinson, Mark Beevers, Josh Knight, Bali Mumba; Conor Coventry, Benjamin Mensah, Luke Harris; Kwame Poku; Kai Corbett, Andrew Oluwabori

Bristol Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): James Belshaw; Nick Anderton, Connor Taylor, Luca Hoole; Trevor Clarke, Glenn Whelan, Paul Coutts, Harry Anderson; Antony Evans; Sam Nicholson, Ryan Loft

Peterborough vs Bristol Prediction

Despite both sides being in poor form of late, Peterborough should have enough firepower to get past Bristol, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with Peterborough coming away with a victory and progressing to the next round.

Prediction: Peterborough 2-1 Bristol

Edited by Peter P