Peterborough vs Doncaster Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023 

Peterborough host Doncaster at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Posh overcame Salford City in the first round after two attempts to reach the second round. Their first meeting ended 2-2 before the sides played out a pulsating 4-4 stalemate in Salford, a few days later. In the ensuing penalty shootouts, Peterborough edged their rivals 5-4

Darren Ferguson's side are now coming off the back of a 2-2 draw with Stevenage, having fallen behind by two goals inside the opening 30 minutes of the clash. Joel Randall pulled one back in the 51st minute while Ronnie Edwards equalized with just nine minutes of normal time remaining.

It was their fifth draw from 19 league matches in Football League One and with 35 points in the bag, Peterborough are in fifth place on the table.

Doncaster, too, needed two games in the first round to progress. The Rovers drew 2-2 with Accrington Stanley at home but pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory in the replay, away from home.

On the league front, Grant McCann's side are coming off the back of a 2-1 victory over Colchester United, only their seventh league win of the 2023-23 League Two campaign.

With just 23 points from 19 games, Doncaster is down in 17th position on the league table, but the win was much needed to boost their confidence ahead of their cup tie.

Peterborough vs Doncaster Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 clashes between the sides before, with Peterborough winning 19 times over Doncaster and losing on 16 occasions

Peterborough beat Doncaster 4-1 in their last encounter on May 2021, their first victory in the fixture since March 2016, ending a run of seven winless matches against them

Doncaster haven't lost consecutively to Peterborough since a run of three consecutive defeats between March 2015 and March 2016

Doncaster have scored against Peterborough in each of their last seven clashes, last failing to score in the fixture in September 2017 (0-0 draw in League One)

Peterborough vs Doncaster Prediction

Peterborough have struggled in the fixture in recent times, but currently reside a tier above Doncaster, who are albeit coming off the back of a win in the league. It will be close once again but we expect the hosts to prevail in a tense encounter.

Prediction: Peterborough 2-1 Doncaster

Peterborough vs Doncaster Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peterborough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals in the second half: Yes